Ligue 1: AS Monaco snatch dramatic late win over Strasbourg

Before kick-off, a minute of applause was observed in tribute to Abdallah Liégeon, French champion with ASM in 1982

In a match full of twists and turns, AS Monaco showed incredible resilience to overcome RC Strasbourg 3-2, rallying admirably after being pegged back in the final 20 minutes, as Takumi Minamino’s late winner secured all three points and saw him mark his 100th game for the club in style.

It was the kind of fixture that people go to the stadium for. In front of 8,800 spectators, a reduced capacity due to the start of renovation work at the Stade Louis-II, Adi Hütter’s men delivered a solid performance under the eyes of President Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The Match

From the outset, ASM imposed an effective high press, and it was their intensity that served as the catalyst for them to open the scoring in the sixth minute. Following some superb pressing from Folarin Balogun on Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders, Maghnes Akliouche wasted no time in pushing the ball into the empty net. The new French international celebrated by pointing at the ASM logo, a gesture that should reassure supporters just hours before the end of the transfer window.

5’ BUTTTT DE MAGHNES AKLIOUCHEE !



The Monegasques then controlled the game and multiplied their incursions into their attacking third, as Balogun and Akliouche especially gave the Strasbourg defence some serious headaches.

After playing on Thursday evening and securing a historic qualification to the UEFA Conference League on Danish soil, Liam Rosenior’s side eventually clawed their way into the game. Joaquín Panichelli then found the back of the net (33′), but his goal was disallowed for a tight offside by Diego Moreira earlier in the passage.

Moments later, Monaco’s number 9, Balogun, perfectly launched by Jordan Teze in behind, came up against Penders and failed to convert (36′).

Immediately after the interval, ASM doubled their lead. Balogun, set up by Lamine Camara, superbly chipped the ball past Penders to atone for his previous miss. Dominating, the Red and Whites thought they had scored again courtesy of Mika Biereth (52′), who was played through by an unselfish Aleksandr Golovin, only for his goal to be chalked off for offside.

The clash entered a new dimension in the 73rd minute. Having just come on as a substitute, Dilane Bakwa halved the deficit with a brilliant half-volley. Barely 60 seconds later, the dangerous Bakwa won a penalty, which was converted by Panichelli (76′) to bring Strasbourg level to 2-2, as the visitors remarkably turned the match around in less than three minutes.

It was double punishment for Monaco, as goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký was injured and had to make way for Philipp Köhn. The Swiss goalkeeper quickly proved decisive with some sharp saves.

In a dramatic finish deep into stoppage time, Minamino rose to the occasion in the 96th minute, arriving at the far post to head in a precise cross from Akliouche. His goal sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory and sent the Stade Louis-II into raptures at the end of an utterly chaotic encounter.

Hutter’s Debrief

“It was a rollercoaster! We’re very happy to have been able to pocket three more points, a week after the narrow defeat conceded to Lille (1-0). I would also like to congratulate this young Strasbourg team who showed character to come back into the match. In the end, we managed to win this match, and I’m delighted,” explained the shrewd tactician.

“We can’t be completely satisfied with our performance, and we could have been more decisive, even when we were 2-0 up. We had chances to go further ahead, but Bakwa’s superb goal really got Strasbourg back on track before they equalised. I think we deserved this victory, but it was a tough one to come by.”

The Austrian coach also highlighted the displays of Balogun and Akliouche, stating: “I’m really happy with his (Balogun’s) goal. He had a fantastic game. I have the feeling he’s in really great form.” Just like in the pre-match press conference, Hutter congratulated Akliouche on his Les Bleus selection. “When I arrived two years ago, he was still a very young player and has progressed enormously in several areas. His call-up to the French national team is a reward for his efforts and hard work. He is obviously a key player in our attacking sector,” insisted the 55-year-old.

Rosenior Reacts

On the Strasbourg side, the devastation was palpable. Rosenior, who is in his second term at the helm of Strasbourg, did not hide his disappointment. “I’m disappointed. I felt there was only one team that was going to win at the end of the match. We deserved to win. This team will get stronger and stronger and will continue to improve,” he reflected.

International Break Awaits

With six points from a possible nine, Les Monegasques find themselves in fourth. Now it’s time for the international break, where no fewer than 23 players will join their national teams for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Monaco will return to Ligue 1 action on September 14 against AJ Auxerre, before starting their Champions League campaign vs Club Brugge.