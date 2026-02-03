How to spot the Picassos of tomorrow: 7 rules for the aspiring collector

Between the hype of art fairs and the noise of social media, it can feel increasingly difficult to know what truly matters when buying art and building a collection. In this opinion piece, art advisor Alisa Mamonova gives her universal principles that can help navigate the ever-changing art landscape.

1. Start with your heart – not fashion

In an art world where trends can shift overnight, one day’s sensation can quickly become the next day’s forgotten name. Or an artist who lived in the shadows all their life can suddenly be rediscovered half a century later. Don’t worry about trends or prestige names. Choose works that speak to yourself. Living with art is about connection, and it is a deeply personal experience. But remember: the more you experience and learn about art, the more your taste can change too.

2. Take your time

There’s no rush to buy something, so don’t get overly excited when you are being introduced to art on your next cruise around Alaska. Explore, compare, and learn before committing. And most importantly, enjoy this very process as it can turn out to be incredibly life enriching.

And if you can, have a trusted guide or advisor by your side. The one who, instead of wanting to sell you something, puts your interests first and thinks long-term for both of you.

3. Train your eye for art

See as much as possible: visit galleries, museums, fairs, and artist studios whenever possible. Exposure sharpens your eye and you begin to notice technique, material, texture, colour, and style. This gives you confidence you feel in your stomach, where your inner voice whispers to you what works for you and what doesn’t.

Could this boy one day be the next great master? Spending time with art is how we train the eye to recognize the Picassos of the future. © ADAGP/Picasso. Photo: The Art Trotter

4. Learning is everything

Read, research, take art history courses, join an art advisory program. Follow auction results and check emerging artists on online marketplaces and art fairs, read museum explanations and attend art talks. This knowledge forms the foundation of confident collecting and gradually transforms curiosity into connoisseurship.

5. Dare to take calculated risks

Now, when you have gained all this knowledge and trained your eye for art, you start seeing the bigger picture and real talent in it. The truth is, some of the greatest art collections of our time were built long before the artists reached blockbuster status. Take Peggy Guggenheim or even better – Dorothy and Herbert Vogel, a librarian and a postman couple – who spotted some of the greatest talents of modern art before everyone else did.

Dare to go beyond the fashionable, trends and highly priced artists. Supporting younger or lesser-known talents can not only pay off later, but it can be deeply rewarding on a personal level as well.

6. Think long-term

Regardless of what risks you take, and the talents you discover, don’t approach your first purchases as an investment to flip. While art can appreciate in value, it’s not a liquid asset – sometimes it takes decades, even generations, to mature. Not only that. It can even happen that an artwork loses value immediately after purchase, or can’t be sold at all.

So think long-term, we are talking years and even decades. So, before buying, ask yourself: Can I survive if I don’t get this money back? Will I still love it and believe in it if it’s worth zero literally tomorrow?

7. See yourself and your collection in the bigger picture

Collecting is not just about ownership. When you buy a work of art, you are supporting the artist, the idea, and the ecosystem. But also, let the art you choose become part of your story: creating a personal universe that reflects your values, passion, sense of beauty and ultimately your identity. Building an art collection can become one of the most rewarding adventures of your life!

Alisa Mamonova is an art advisor and founder of The Art Trotter, a Norway-born international platform that empowers art lovers to discover, learn, and collect art with joy and confidence.