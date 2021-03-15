











In a match that pitted fourth vs. first in the table, AS Monaco and Lille ultimately couldn’t be separated, playing out a tense 0-0 draw.

With Prince Albert II in the stands celebrating his birthday alongside Monaco President Dmitry Rybolovlev, Monaco dominated for large chunks and held their own against this tremendously talented Lille outfit.

The Rouge et Blanc thus continued their unbeaten streak at the Stade Louis-II

Although both teams struggled to manufacture quality chances, the fact Monaco outshone Les Dogues in terms of shots (eight to five), possession (63.3% to 36.7%), pass success rate (87% to 76%), tackles won (24 to 16) and corners won (six to two) showed they enjoyed plenty of ascendancy.

Looking most dangerous down their left with Caio Henrique and Kevin Volland combining nicely, Monaco clearly identified this as an area to get at Lille through, for they funneled 47% of their attacks down this flank.

But in the end, Niko Kovac’s men just couldn’t breach Ligue 1’s best defence, who illustrated why they’ve only conceded 17 goals in 29 matches.

© AS Monaco

Despite not getting the win, Les Monegasques will nonetheless be satisfied with the way they acquitted themselves on both sides of the ball in this huge game.

Thanks to this sixth match in a row without losing at home, the Monegasques remain in fourth place, four points from the podium.

Up next for Monaco is a trip to Saint-Etienne, where they’ll be hoping to get back on the winners list before the international break.

Monaco’s present for Prince Albert II

To commemorate Prince Albert II’s birthday, club president Rybolovlev and Monaco’s vice president and general manager Oleg Petrov gifted him a beautiful Monaco jersey that had been signed by the players and the management team. To cap off the special occasion, a banner was also hung up in the stands wishing the Prince a happy birthday.

Prince Albert II and Dmitry Rybolovlev © AS Monaco