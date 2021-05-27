











At the heart of the Yacht-club de Monaco, the Association Monegasque for Latin America (AMLA) will be hosting their gala on the 12 June this year. A short film premiere, Latin American themed dinner and dance show are on the programme for guests.

The 2021 edition of this charity gala will focus on the interconnectedness of humanity and planet Earth. At 8pm the lights will go down as guests settle in to watch a short film from the organisation, based on this theme.

Live art auction and mental health awareness

Later in the evening, performers will take to the stage for a dance show focusing on the four elements and incorporating ancestral movements and modern choreography. Towards the end of the night, a charity auction will begin, featuring a piece of artwork painted live by artist Jessika Kuljis.

On top of all this, different foundations will be presenting their latest projects. In particular, the Fondation FondaMental Suisse, a mental health organisation supporting international, scientific cooperation to better understand mental illnesses, will be talking about their research into anxiety, stress and depression.

For more information on the AMLA charity gala, visit www.amlamonaco.com