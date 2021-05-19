











Monaco’s public library has launched its very own plant swap. As well as sharing books, you can now exchange gardening tips and tricks and even trade your plants with other green-fingered locals in this brand new space at the heart of the library.

Books on gardening and all sorts of plant species imaginable have lined the shelves here for years, but the library has recently had some new additions to their collection: house plants! Young saplings and little cacti are waiting to be adopted by readers or amateur gardeners, whether they are a member of the library or not. Launched on the 12 May, this is a brand new feature of the Principality’s library.

Decorate your home for free

How does it work? Simply bring one of your shoots with you, making sure to it is potted, and place it on the table laid out in the plant swap area. Then take one of the sticky labels, write on the type of plant and some nuggets of advice for its future owner and pop it on the pot ready for someone to come and give it a good home.

Once you have made your contribution, be sure not to leave empty-handed: browse the other house plants left in the library and take one away with you.

For more information, go to the second floor of the Monaco library, located on 8 rue Louis Notari or contact the library staff on +337 93 15 29 40.