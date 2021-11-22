The Roca Team lost (98-77) on Friday in their away game against Anadolu Efes Istanbul in Turkey.

It looked like a massive challenge right from tip-off. Facing the reigning European champions and winners of the Euroleague last season, Zvezdan Mitrovic’s men were unable to go the distance and conceded defeat in their eleventh match of the competition.

Despite a convincing performance from Donatas Motiejunas (21 points, 5 rebounds), the Monegasques were unable to trouble the Turkish club, buoyed by a huge team effort and an inspired Rodrigue Beaubois. The Frenchman scored 17 points, contributed 7 assists and captured 3 rebounds.

A poor start to the match

After a tricky start to the match – the Roca Team were 20 points behind at one point – Paris Lee’s teammates were never able to pull it back. As well as Beaubois, the Turkish club were able to count on another Frenchman, Adrien Moerman, who contributed 14 points and 7 rebounds.

With 5 wins and 6 losses, the Roca Team has temporarily dropped out of the top 10 in the rankings. The next match for AS Monaco Basket is on November 26, in Gaston-Médecin, against ASVEL.