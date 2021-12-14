The Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) has planned a busy schedule of events for the festive season, and there are prizes to be won too!

Finishing up your Christmas shopping, having a good time with your family and trying to win prizes: this is the SBM’s idea of a successful day. So if you are looking for inspiration for outings in Monte-Carlo during the Christmas period, here are a few ideas that should interest you …

A time for treats and shopping

Christmas in Monte-Carlo is first of all a chance to admire the magnificent decorations and illuminations that adorn the Place du Casino. It’s also a time for shopping in a magical atmosphere among the chalets in the Christmas Shopping Promenade. The luminous igloos provide a touch of winter poetry on the avenue de Monte-Carlo.

Then why not take a break and enjoy a hot chocolate from the Manufacture d’Alain Ducasse in the Patio of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. For lunch, you could try your luck in one of the seven restaurants that are taking part in the SBM’s Magic Card scheme. Right up to December 30, you can win nearly 10,000 euros in gifts (hotel breaks, jewellery, tickets, etc.).

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Drop by to see Santa Claus

The children are always thrilled, if a little intimidated, at the idea of approaching the old guy with the white beard and the red suit. For the first time this year, Santa Claus will be around in person in the Place du Casino. Head over there on December 24 from 3 p.m. for a photo shoot with your little ones.