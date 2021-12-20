An update on the important news items in the economic domain this Monday, December 20.

Monaco Boost – A new meeting was held last week to allocate offices and workspaces at the Business Incubator . The new companies selected will be contacted shortly and will be able to move into the incubator at the end of December, joining the 23 businesses already in place. In parallel, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and Monaco Boost officialised their cooperation on 16 December. From January 2022, entrepreneurs in the business incubator will benefit from free membership of the MEB for one year and will be able to forge links with the MEB and their companies.

L’Agence Monégasque de Sécurité Numérique (AMSN) – The Monaco Digital Security Agency is launching a project involving the local, secure destruction of digital data media for companies and individuals. The Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA) was selected for the physical destruction of USB keys, SSD cards, hard drives, LTO magnetic tapes and optical disks. The media should be delivered to SMA and companies can contact the SMA sales department.

The Monaco Fashion Council at Expo 2020 Dubai – Five eco-responsible brands presented their ethical ranges during a fashion show on 30 November in the United Arab Emirates. Among the brands was Beach & Cashmere Monaco, which presented its “Save” collection. The first part was dedicated to the protection of the oceans, the second to the protection of rhinos and elephants that are victims of poaching.