Living in Monaco magazine is inviting residents and Monegasques to attend this prestigious event.

On the programme: a very exceptional reception. Wine and champagne will accompany the delicate appetisers prepared by chef Vincent Heurtebise, from the Tavolo restaurant, in the Colombus hotel. This was the lovely establishment that was chosen to host the event that the magazine Living in Monaco is organising for residents of the Principality.

“Since the very first edition of the printed magazine Living in Monaco, our most sincere goal was to bring the Principality closer to people. The magazine is focusing on some of the most inspiring stories and remarkable achievements of residents and Monegasque nationals. The local community is key for us, therefore we are more than happy to bring these inspirational people together for this unique event,” said Zsolt Szemerszky, founder of the magazine that has been printed in Monaco for a decade.

Dj Grace Plus will provide live sounds for the event, with more than a hundred residents expected, mostly by invitation. You may also purchase your ticket online.

Practical details: