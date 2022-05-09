The Princely Family attended the 10th edition of the Saint Devota Rugby Tournament together.

Princess Charlene had made her first public appearance in several months the previous weekend. On Saturday, May 7, the whole family was together again at the Rugby Tournament for under 12. In the afternoon, the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco organised the “Rugby for All” activity, involving children and young adults with disabilities.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended the tournament as a family. The sunshine was bright, as was Princess Charlene’s smile.

© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Fourteen countries were represented at the tournament, including Andorra, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, Spain, France, Georgia, Mauritius, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, Monaco and Switzerland.

At the end of the competition, Prince Albert II presented the trophy in person to the team from Montpellier, the tournament winners.