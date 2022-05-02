The whole Princely Family appeared in public on the occasion of the E-Prix in Monaco.

After a long period out of the public eye, Princess Charlene attended the Formula E motor race this weekend. Accompanied by the Prince and their children, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques, the Sovereign’s wife appeared on the podium at the end of the race.

Prince Albert and Hereditary Prince Jacques presented the cup to the winner of the race, Stoffel Vandoorne. Princesses Charlene and Gabriella presented the second prize to Mitch Evans.

Internet users expressed their joy at seeing the entire Princely Family in public. “What a joy to see the Princely Family together!” commented one ‘netizen’, while many others welcomed the return of Princess Charlene.