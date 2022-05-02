The fifth Monaco E-Price took place in the Principality on Saturday afternoon. Here are the main highlights from the weekend.

Stoffel Vandoorne rules the roost…

A double whammy for the Belgian Mercedes driver. Stoffel Vandoorne, winner of the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday afternoon, also took the lead in the drivers’ world championship, with 81 points, ahead of Jean-Éric Vergne with 75 points.

Vandoorne was able to turn the appearance of several safety cars to his advantage, finding himself in the lead and finishing ahead of Mitch Evans’ Jaguar and Jean-Éric Vergne’s DS. “It’s an incredible feeling,” said the winner after the race. “Monaco is always a special race to win as a driver.”

…watched by Charles Leclerc

Having the weekend off from Formula 1 Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc grabbed the opportunity to come and watch the Monaco E-Prix on home turf.

From one of the many balconies overlooking the Monaco circuit, the Scuderia Ferrari driver did not miss a second of the show on the track. In a week’s time, he’ll be the one on the track, at the Miami Grand Prix.

Jean-Éric Vergne continues his run

Coming third in Monaco, this was the Frenchman’s second podium of the season. Another good performance that makes him the only driver to score points in every race since the start of the season.

“I am happy to take the points for third place,” he stated after the race. “We need to keep scoring big points like this on a regular basis and we will keep working hard to ty to pull off our first victory of the season.”

Mixed weekend for Venturi

The Monegasque stable had a complicated race in the Principality. While Lucas di Grassi crossed the finishing line in 6th place, his teammate, Edoardo Mortara, was forced to drop out.

A few minutes before the end of the race, the 2021 World Vice-Champion experienced mechanical problems, which again prevented him from scoring points “at home”.