Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella all posed together.

The Principality has been eagerly awaiting the official photos of the whole Princely Family. This weekend, the Prince’s Palace published lovely pictures of Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins, to mark the Easter celebrations, the first official photos of the Princely Family in 2022.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace Monaco

Princess Charlene also shared the special moment on her Instagram account, with the caption “Happy Easter ❤️”. The photos were widely shared on social networks and were greeted by a large number of supportive comments, hailing Princess Charlene’s return to her family: “Finally back together. Wishing healing for their hearts and bodies. May Saint Devota protect them all so that peace, health, happiness reign in their home”, “What a pleasure to see the princess again! What a lovely family photo!”, “Thank God. At last, I am so happy to see the family reunited. It’s a pleasure to see the little ones with their parents.”

The moment was particularly precious since Prince Albert II, who had been declared positive for Covid-19 less than a week ago, tested negative on April 17. The Palace press release stated that the Prince was “able to resume all of His activities” after having been forced to work remotely.

The Easter weekend also included another beautiful event: the Princely Twins were at the circus on Saturday night at the Princess Grace Theatre, with Princess Stephanie, for the last performance of the Ukrainian circus artists’ show. Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were the surprise guests of the charity show, whose proceeds will go to support circus schools in Ukraine.