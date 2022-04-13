There are no concerns about the Sovereign’s state of health.

The Prince’s Palace published the following statement on March 13:

“The Prince’s Palace wishes to announce that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and there are no concerns for his state of health. He is working remotely, in permanent liaison with the members of his cabinet, his government and his closest advisors. A period of isolation will be observed in line with the health regulations in force.”

