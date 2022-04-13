However, the Principality mourns the loss of a 92-year-old resident.

The Prince’s Government published its latest health bulletin for the week 4 to 11 April. The incidence rate in the Principality fell from 814 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants a week ago to 808 this week.

37 people are still being cared for at the CHPG. The Principality also mourns the loss of a 92-year-old resident as a result of Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 56 people have died from the disease.

The Government repeated its appeal to vaccinate, with the reminder that it is free of charge for Monegasques and residents.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated in Monaco:

By phone: 92.05.55.00, 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Online: Covid-19 vaccination