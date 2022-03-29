A total of five charity shows are planned around World Circus Day, which falls on April 19.

All the fun of the circus, while supporting Ukraine. Yes it’s possible! The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival has just announced a series of five charity shows, for the benefit of Ukrainian circus schools, spread over three dates:

Friday 15 April – 8 p.m.

Saturday 16 April – 3 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Sunday 17 April – 11 a.m. / 3 p.m.

Head to the Princess Grace Theatre to enjoy this exceptional moment of solidarity, under the patronage of Princess Stephanie, with pupils from circus schools in Kiev and Kharkiv taking part. Other organisations will also be present, such as the Budapest Circus and the Circus School “Tous en piste” from Tourrette-Levens.

Practical details: