The proceeds from several events will be donated in full to the Monegasque Red Cross.

The Principality is increasingly demonstrating its support for Ukraine, and the Monegasque artistic community is also rallying. The Ballets de Monte-Carlo had already expressed their support on their social networks. At the same time, the Prince’s Government announced that the entire proceeds from the six events below will be donated to the Monaco Red Cross, which is working tirelessly to help the Ukrainian population:

L'Opéra de Monte-Carlo – 25 March Wozzeck premiere – Bookings

Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival – 31 March – Chapiteau de Fontvieille Concert – Radio France Philharmonic orchestra – Bookings

Princess Grace Theatre – 7 April 'Les élucubrations d'un homme soudain frappé par la grâce', a play by Edouard Baer – Bookings

Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra – 8 April – Auditorium Rainier III Concert by Maria João Pires, conducted by Kazuki Yamada – Bookings

Ballets de Monte-Carlo – 28 April – Grimaldi Forum Premiere of 'Œil pour œil '- Bookings

Grimaldi Forum – 10 June My Land circus and dance show

As for the museums, the New National Museum of Monaco plans to send equipment to help protect art collections in Ukraine. This initiative is one of several actions launched by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

The Monegasque national committee of ICOM is also a signatory to the declaration of the European committees in support of Ukraine, calling for the protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage during the armed conflict.

Also, the ‘Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco’ are organising an evening of solidarity with the Ukrainian people on Monday 28 March at the Maison de l’Océan (Paris). An event that also aims to support researchers and students who are victims of the war in Ukraine.

To make a donation to the Monaco Red Cross:

By cheque: Croix-Rouge Monégasque – Ukraine – 27 bd de Suisse – 98000 Monaco.

On line: on the official Monaco Red Cross website.