The previous season attracted 17,000 visitors and 878 works found buyers. art3f : Salon international d’art contemporain (International Modern Art Fair) is back at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

For this third edition, the exhibition hopes to outdo itself. This year, more than 150 artists from around the world will be represented and more than 3,000 works will be on sale. Paintings, sculptures and photographs will rub shoulders. And the order of the day is: “art that is both affordable and of high quality.”

All movements will be represented, from raw art, to naive art to graffiti. The show advocates diversity and contact between the public, be they neophytes or connoisseurs, and the artists.

Aware of the great artistic diversity of contemporary art, the show’s organisers want to “guarantee optimal visibility and distribution, in a deliberately relaxed atmosphere.”

The show’s opening is this Friday from 6pm. Each stand will have the opportunity to have its own opening event and an ensemble will provide a musical accompaniment. The show will then be open from 10 am to 8 pm on Saturdays and from 10 am to 7 pm on Sundays.

Access is free for accompanied minors, and 10€ for adults.