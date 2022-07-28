For their seventh and final friendly match, AS Monaco lost (3-1) this Wednesday evening against Southampton.

Less than a week before their third preliminary round Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven (Tuesday 8 p.m. at the Louis II stadium), the Monegasques conceded defeat against the English outfit.

Installed in a 3-4-1-2, Philippe Clement’s men delivered a good first period, before cracking when they returned from the locker room.

After the opener from Aleksandr Golovin (39′), the Monegasques conceded three goals through Adam Armstrong (52′), Stuart Armstrong (73′) and James Ward-Prowse (88′).

A busy August ahead

A few days after the setback on the lawn of FC Porto, the result ensures Wissam Ben Yedder and his teammates ended this preseason with two wins, two losses and three draws.

AS Monaco is now preparing to play seven games in August (possibly nine in the event of qualification for the C1 play-offs), for a start to the season which already promises to be explosive.

The composition: Nübel – Aguilar (Jakobs, 67th), Disasi, Maripán, C.Henrique – Vanderson, Fofana, Matazo (Jean Lucas, 56th), Golovin (Volland, 78th) – Minamino (Diatta, 78th), Ben Yedder © ( Embolo, 46′)