Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara has signed with AS Monaco for the next five seasons, joining from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal believed to be worth around €15 million.

After Takumi Minamino, Breel Embolo, Thomas Didillon and Malang Sarr, the Rock club has recorded its fifth summer reinforcement by securing the highly rated Camara.

Arriving from Red Bull Salzburg, the Malian international (15 caps, 3 goals) will have the difficult task of helping fill the void, alongside Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Eliot Matazo or Soungoutou Magassa, left by Tchouaméni’s departure in midfield.

“I am very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. After my training in Mali, I had the opportunity to have very beautiful seasons with Red Bull Salzburg, where I matured and had a magnificent first experience in Europe,” explained the 22-year-old on his arrival.

“I am very happy to join a big club like AS Monaco. I am fully focused on this new stage of my career and I look forward, with all of my new teammates, to meeting the many challenges that our season will bring.”

A full international at only 19 years old, the native of Bamako joined Austrian team FC Liefering (35 games, 4 goals) in 2018, with his performances catching the eye of Red Bull Salzburg, who he joined in the 2019-20 season.

With the biggest club in the country, the talented central midfielder played a total of 76 games (3 goals, 7 assists). Last season, Camara had a full season, with 36 official matches played, including 10 in the Champions League, with an impressive performance against Bayern Munich especially catching the eye.

“At just 22 years of age, Mohamed already has an impressive record for his age. In addition to the titles he has won with Red Bull Salzburg, he has also had several successes with Mali’s youth teams. Mohamed has made steady progress over the last few seasons, putting in top performances both in the league and internationally, in the Champions League and with the Mali national team,” said a delighted Paul Mitchell, sporting director of AS Monaco.

“Mohamed has a winning mentality and team spirit. His profile as a powerful midfielder will be an additional asset to our collective.”

This article was translated from the French version of the Monaco Tribune