Analysis: Key numbers behind AS Monaco’s season so far

While AS Monaco prepare for their crucial clash with Strasbourg on the weekend, this gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into some of the key statistics from their season so far.

Although Les Monegasques have enjoyed a solid campaign overall, there’s no doubting what a challenging last month they’ve endured. Indeed prior to their recent win over Ajaccio ahead of the international break, their worrying form slump had seen them not win in four games, which included a devastating exit from the Europa League at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen and a crushing derby defeat vs. OGC Nice.

Much positivity could, however, be extracted from their nine game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 before their dip, as this charge propelled them right back into contention for a coveted Champions League qualification spot.

Currently sitting fourth in the standings, behind Lens by three points, it’s clear they need to address their average defensive record. Having conceded 37 goals in their 28 league games, which is by far the worst of the teams in the top five and only ninth best in the division, this is something they’ll want to fix as soon as possible.

Goals conceded graphic from Wyscout

Indeed, further testament to their stopping troubles arises from the fact they are 11th for Expected Goals Against (42.90) that means they should have actually let in more than they have.

Moreover, some additional reasons for worry come in the form of how they’ve committed the fourth highest amount of turnovers (97.83 p90) and that they are 13th for shots conceded (11.26 p90).

Switching the focus to their attacking output in Ligue 1, and this is clearly where Philippe Clement’s men shine. Boasting a fantastic array of offensive talent that can hurt opponents in a multiplicity of ways, adversaries have battled heavily to contain their plethora of heavy hitters.

The below figures accentuate their threat, approach going forward and areas to work on, with the key highlights arising from how they rank second for goals scored (57), second for XG per shot (0.153), third for key passes (3.50 p90), third for through balls (8.80 p90) and third for progressive passes (68.81 p90).

2nd for most goals – 57

2nd best XG per shot – 0.153

3rd for key passes – 3.50 p90

3rd for best aerial duel success rate – 49.20%

3rd for most passes into the final third – 55.61 p90

3rd for progressive passes – 68.81 p90

3rd for most through balls – 8.80 p90

3rd for most offsides – 1.87 p90

4th for XG – 52.69

5th for deep completions – 9.06 p90

6th for progressive runs – 16.59 p90

7th for most touches inside the box – 19.13

8th for shots – p90

8th for key passes – 3.50 p90

9th for average possession – 48.40%

It must also be said how impressive their finishing has been, chiefly from the masterful Wissam Ben Yedder of late, who has bagged 23 goals in all competitions and 17 in Ligue 1 from an XG of 12.54, as they’ve emphatically outperformed their collective XG of 52.69.

With improvement needed on the defensive end, which hasn’t been helped by the red cards, injuries to key players and untimely errors, it’ll be captivating to see if they can make strides in this compartment.

Having only kept four clean sheets in their last 17 matches in all competitions, making gains will unquestionably be crucial in their quest for a coveted podium finish.

“We are playing a little less well at the moment and it is due to the large number of absences from key positions. It’s mainly because of contact with opponents in matches and not really in relation to an overload in training. We will continue to train well with the players who remain in Monaco during the international break,” Clement explained.

“And for those who go away, we will have a few days afterwards to prepare the reception of Strasbourg and make a success of our end of the season.”

Desperate to get back to winning ways on a consistent basis and with only Ligue 1 to focus on, Monaco will certainly expect to secure a Champions League spot by virtue of their league finish.

With 10 games left, all is definitely still to play for Monaco, as they hope to close their season in style.

All statistics from Wyscout