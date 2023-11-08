Prince’s Carabinieri change into winter wardrobe

The white summer uniform has been replaced by the blue and black winter version.

This seasonal changing of the guard only happens twice a year. On Monday 6 November, a date approved by Prince Albert II in line with the weather forecast, the Prince’s Carabinieri swapped their lighter summer uniform for their winter uniform. On Monaco Info, Maréchal des Logis Benjamin Bogreau said that “the change of uniform appeared when the Prince’s Carabiniers returned in 1904” and that the full white summer uniform was brought in “in 1935, during the reign of Prince Louis II.”

The winter uniforms are better suited to lower temperatures. © Prince’s Palace

The incoming and outgoing guards crossed paths at precisely 11.55 am, the traditional time of the changeover. Carabinieri wearing the winter uniform came to relieve their colleagues in the summer uniform, watched by the public and accompanied by a few gusts of wind.

Curious onlookers always turn out in force to watch the Changing of the Guard. © Prince’s Palace

The 124 members of the Carabinieri have been responsible for guarding the Palace, ensuring the safety of the Sovereign Prince and the Princely Family and maintaining public order, since 1817, when the Prince’s Carabinieri were created.

