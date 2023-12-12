32 Pablo Picasso works exhibited in Monegasque gallery

The Spanish painter’s works can be seen in the Moretti Fine Art Gallery.

In 1998, Peter Drisman purchased his first Picasso and, together with his wife Olga, decided to build a collection. It took 25 years to build this collection of 32 works, which is currently being displayed in the Moretti Fine Art Gallery, and includes ceramics, sculptures and works on paper.

“This is a kind of panorama of Picasso’s career, from his blue period to the 1960s, for the later works in the collection. It was a fascinating experience, working together, trying to select works that show the different facets of Picasso at different times of his life,” says James Roundell, a consultant at Ward Moretti, a British company specialising in high-quality works of art from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The 32 works can be seen until December 22.