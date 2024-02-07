Prince Albert II expresses solidarity with President of Chile

The country has been hit by devastating fires since 2 February.

Over 130 people have already lost their lives in the region around Valparaiso, a city on the Chilean coast, according to the latest figures released by the authorities on 6 February, as a result of massive forest fires that have also destroyed several thousand homes. For a week now, temperatures have been hovering around 40 degrees in the centre of the country and in the capital, Santiago.

Prince Albert II sent an official dispatch to the Chilean President, Gabriel Boric:

“Mr. President,

Deeply shocked by the persistence of the forest fires in the centre and south of your country and their deadly consequences on your people and nature, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victims.

My Family and the people of Monaco join me in addressing our thoughts and prayers to the people affected by this tragedy. I wish to convey my deepest sympathy to the emergency services who are struggling to contain the fires, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

Be assured, Mr. President, of our sense of profound solidarity in these difficult times.”

