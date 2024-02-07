Prince Albert II sends message of support to King Charles III

Prince Albert and then Prince Charles, at the wedding of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, in Oslo on 23-24 August 2001. © Photo : NIVIERE SIPA

Buckingham Palace announced that the King was suffering from “a form of cancer.”

The news came a week after the British monarch received hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate. While Buckingham Palace has said it is not prostate cancer, it did not specify the type of cancer the 75-year-old King has. An official statement said that he had begun “regular treatments” at the start of the week.

Prince Albert II sent an official dispatch to King Charles III today, expressing his support.

“Your Majesty,

In these difficult times, my family would like to express to you our full support. Your determination, courage and openness have always been a source of inspiration.

I am convinced that you will show the same bravery throughout this challenge.

My family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you, the Royal Family and your loved ones our warmest thoughts and prayers.”

