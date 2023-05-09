Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend King Charles III coronation

The Sovereign spoke about his friendship with the King, in an interview prior to the coronation.

On 6 May, the eyes of the world were on the United Kingdom and the coronation of King Charles III. A solemn ceremony in the heart of London, which was attended by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

The previous day on Friday 5 May, the Prince and Princess were invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace, in the presence of King Charles III. And on the Saturday, the Sovereign and his wife attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

A Monegasque Prince attended the coronation of a British monarch for the first time in history – © Samir Hussein/WireImage (via Prince’s Palace Facebook page)

Before the coronation, Prince Albert II shared his impressions of King Charles III in an interview broadcast on France’s TF1 TV station on 6 May. The Sovereign granted the journalist Jean-Claude Narcy an interview in the Palace and gave him his opinion of the British monarch: “he spontaneously goes up to people, he likes walkabouts. I really believe he has a natural empathy with people. I believe this will be a key feature of his reign.”

Prince Albert II had already spoken of his friendship with King Charles III and, above all, their shared commitment to environmental protection. The Sovereign also told TF1 that the King is “outspoken and freely expresses himself on different subjects.”

Prince Albert II gave an interview to journalist Jean-Claude Narcy – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

“Will he be able to speak so freely now? I don’t know. In any case, all his public statements must be in line with the positions of the British Government and its Prime Minister. It will take a lot of coordination but I think he will probably want to speak out on certain issues,” added the Sovereign.

As our colleagues from Monaco-Matin note, this was the first time in history that a Monegasque Prince had attended the coronation of a British monarch. It was Pierre de Polignac, the father of Prince Rainier III, who represented Monaco at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953,

Prince Albert II congratulates King Charles III on his accession to the throne

Monaco also celebrated the coronation

Monaco also celebrated the event. Slammer’s Bar in particular laid on a special menu for its customers, along with the live broadcast of the ceremony, as reported by Monaco Info.

The Minister of State Pierre Dartout and his wife attended the service in honour of the coronation on Sunday 7 May in Saint Paul’s Anglican Church.

The Minister of State represented the Sovereign and the Princess at the Coronation service in Monaco – All rights reserved

Pierre Dartout represented the Sovereign and Princess Charlene. Also present was Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. All three were welcomed by the Reverend Hugh W. Bearn, Eric Blair, Honorary Consul of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and Hope Swales.