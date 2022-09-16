The Sovereign conveyed his best wishes to the new King.

Prince Albert II sent a message to King Charles III through an official dispatch. The Sovereign had already expressed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II :

“Your Majesty,

It is a true pleasure to offer you our warmest congratulations on the occasion of your accession to the throne. The Princess and I wish you every success in leading the people of the United Kingdom and the many great nations of the Commonwealth. I am confident that under your reign, peace and stability will continue to prosper.

I look forward to seeing the important work you have achieved throughout your life further flourish in the years to come. Notably, the great weight you place on sustainability, the fight against climate change and ocean conservation issues that I know we both feel are paramount for the future of our planet. On behalf of the citizens of the Principality of Monaco, it is my honour to share our best wishes of good health and prosperity.

Albert de Monaco.”