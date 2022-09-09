The Sovereign conveyed his condolences to the new King, Charles III, to the Royal Family and the British people.

The announcement has shaken the United Kingdom, as well as the rest of the world. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign.

The Principality has demonstrated its support for the British people. This morning, the flag at the Prince’s Palace was flying at half-mast in tribute to the Queen. Prince Albert II also sent an official dispatch to King Charles III:

« Your Majesty,

It is with profound sadness that My Family and I learned of the passing away of your beloved mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Allow me to convey to you, to the members of the Royal Family, and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, my most heartfelt and sincere condolences for your loss at this time of great sorrow. Her Majesty’s unwavering commitment and dedication to duty during Her reign has always been extremely inspiring; It will be long remembered and admired. She truly represented the unity and dignity of the United Kingdom throughout the last seven decades. My Family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you our wholehearted thoughts and prayers.

Albert, Prince of Monaco »

In the dispatch, Prince Albert II mentions the deep respect he had for the Queen. Last June, the Sovereign sent her an official dispatch to congratulate her on her platinum jubilee.

The Prince’s Palace also sent the press a selection of photos taken during official meetings between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Albert II.

Queen Elizabeth II’s official Diamond Jubilee Dinner 2012 – © Arthur Edwards / WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II’s official Diamond Jubilee Dinner 2012 – © Rex Features © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

An emotional Princesse Charlene

Princess Charlene shared a photo of the Queen, along with the following words, on her Instagram account: « I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign. Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people. »