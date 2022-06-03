The Sovereign Prince sent an official dispatch to Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her 70-year reign.

The event has been watched the world over. Queen Elizabeth II is currently celebrating her platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne. Prince Albert II was keen to mark the occasion by sending an official dispatch to the Queen:

“On the historic occasion of your platinum jubilee, H.S.H. Princess Charlene, the people of Monaco and I would like to express our heartfelt congratulations to Your Majesty.

The celebration of the 70th anniversary of your reign is the opportunity for the world to recognise your tireless and selfless commitment to the British nation and the people of the Commonwealth, as well as your leadership in many areas at the international level.

The world has tremendously changed during the last seven decades, yet you have overcome so many challenges with devotion and generosity. Your Majesty is an inspiration for the world.

With my warmest and most sincere greetings on this joyful occasion,

Albert, Prince de Monaco.”