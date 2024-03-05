Figure skating: Davide Lewton-Brain makes history

The Principality figure skater qualified for the upcoming world championships, which will take place from March 18 to 24 in Montreal (Canada).

Advertising

25-year-old Davide, who we met some months ago, put in a strong performance at the Merano Ice Trophy.

This enabled the figure skater to become the first Monegasque resident ever to qualify for the world championships. A remarkable performance, after finishing 24th in the last European championships in Kaunas (Lithuania) in January.

Sights set on the 2026 Winter Olympics

His string of promising results could bring him even closer to his ultimate dream: to take part in the next Olympic Winter Games, in Milan 2026.

“There are not many Monegasque skaters, so it is always a pleasure to fly the flag of the Principality internationally,” said Valérie Gallo, president of the Monegasque Skating Federation.

If he continues to shine internationally, Davide Lewton-Brain could soon be making Monaco’s flag a permanent fixture on the figure skating world stage.