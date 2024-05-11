Monaco's Best
Events

Say it with … graffiti on Mother’s Day

Published on 11 May 2024
workshop-graffiti-monaco
A new graffiti moment - © Mairie de Monaco
The workshop is aimed at children who live or attend school in the Principality, aged 7 to 15 years old.

Monaco town council is organising a new graffiti workshop for Mother’s Day at the A Fàbrica hall, (upper entrance to the Parc Princesse Antoinette), on Saturday May 18.

Led by the artist @jess9art, the workshop is organised in two sessions: from 9 to 10.30 am for the 7-9 year olds, and from 11 am to 12.30 pm for the 10-15 year olds.

Free of charge – registration required on +377 93 15 29 33

