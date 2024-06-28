Celebrate July 4, MonacoUSA style
American Independence Day is just around the corner. MonacoUSA will of course be celebrating in traditional style. It’s a members-only event, but it’s not too late to sign up!
It’s one of the biggest dates in any American’s calendar – July 4, commemorating American Independence from British rule in 1776.
USAMonaco, the social and business network for Americans, Monegasques and other English-speaking members of the international community, will be pulling out all the stops at its celebratory Barbecue Buffet this year, as the (copious) menu suggests:
It’s a members-only event, so if the €65 menu has your mouth watering, and you fancy trying your hand at the mechanical bull and some country dancing, you’ll need to take out a membership to make sure you can attend!
Single annual membership costs €120, and applications can be made by email : monacousa.mc@gmail.com. But don’t delay!
Practical details
When: July 4th from 7.30 pm
Price: €65 – Strictly members only