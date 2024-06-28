Celebrate July 4, MonacoUSA style

American Independence will also be celebrated on the Côte d'Azur. Photo courtesy MonacoUSA Facebook page.

American Independence Day is just around the corner. MonacoUSA will of course be celebrating in traditional style. It’s a members-only event, but it’s not too late to sign up!

It’s one of the biggest dates in any American’s calendar – July 4, commemorating American Independence from British rule in 1776.

MonacoUSA, cheerleaders of the Principality’s social scene for 50 years

USAMonaco, the social and business network for Americans, Monegasques and other English-speaking members of the international community, will be pulling out all the stops at its celebratory Barbecue Buffet this year, as the (copious) menu suggests:

Relax, you can work it off with country dancing afterwards! Photo courtesy MonacoUSA Facebook page

It’s a members-only event, so if the €65 menu has your mouth watering, and you fancy trying your hand at the mechanical bull and some country dancing, you’ll need to take out a membership to make sure you can attend!

Single annual membership costs €120, and applications can be made by email : monacousa.mc@gmail.com. But don’t delay!

Practical details

When: July 4th from 7.30 pm

Price: €65 – Strictly members only