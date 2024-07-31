Senegalese sensation Lamine Camara joins AS Monaco

AS Monaco continue to make waves in the transfer market, as they’ve just signed Lamine Camara from FC Metz following their acquisition of George Ilenikhena last week.

Arriving on a five-year deal, boasting plenty of Ligue 1 experience and proven what a superb talent he is, excitement is high the Camara can come in and impact from the off.

Having shone in his central midfield role for struggling Metz, who suffered relegation, the 20-year-old Senegalese international was an integral figure for his team on his way to making 31 league appearances and winning the Ligue 1 “Nugget of the Season” award.

Also chiming in with five assists and two goals, with him especially catching the eye with his scintillating goal from inside his own half vs. Monaco, this further underlines his worth and ability to stamp his mark in all phases of the game.

Reportedly costing an initial €13.5 million, there’s no doubting this is money well spent, for the former Generation Foot sensation is ready to hit the ground running to translate his Metz form to his new club.

Moreover, seeing as Mohamed Camara’s departure to Al Sadd has been confirmed and Youssouf Fofana could leave this summer, this deal crucially bolsters ASM’s midfield ranks.

Set to wear the number 15 for Adi Hutter’s team and joining fellow Senegal internationals Krepin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs at Les Rouge et Blanc, Camara appears primed to keep along his impressive upward trajectory in the Principality.