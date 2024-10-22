Butterfly Ball Monaco raises record €1.6 million to support disabled and autistic children

Glamour and giving were the watchwords at the 2024 Butterfly Ball Monaco on October 9, organised by Caudwell Children. In keeping with their worldwide reputation for hosting spectacular fundraising events, the charity’s event team delivered an unforgettable and rewarding evening.

Sponsored by yacht brands Burgess and Wider Yachts, as well as Monaco real estate agency Lorenza Von Stein, and attended by philanthropists and charity supporters across the globe, an astounding €1,621,400 was raised on the night, breaking all previous records for the Monaco event.

All proceeds will go directly to creating a more inclusive world for disabled and autistic children, Caudwell Children‘s charitable purpose. Caudwell Children advocates for policy change, and challenges the stigma surrounding disability. Founded in 2000 in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK, the charity has gradually developed its range of services to meet the needs of its beneficiaries and increased its reach to help as many children as possible.It provides a wide range of practical and emotional support services for children and young people aged 0 – 24, including comprehensive autism assessments delivered by an in-house multi-disciplinary clinical team.

The Butterfly Ball was held at the Hôtel de Paris © Rob Richardson @ Inspired Content

Working together for a brighter, more inclusive future

Of the event, organiser Modesta Vžesniauskaitė, partner of entrepreneur and billionaire John Caudwell, said afterwards, “The Butterfly Ball Monaco is truly a highlight of the year for me. It’s not just about the glamour and the setting, but about the incredible generosity and passion from everyone involved… it’s an honour to be surrounded by so many dedicated people working together for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

John Caudwell added, “Year after year, I’m deeply moved by the generosity of those who attend and support our mission.The funds raised make a real, life-changing impact on disabled and autistic children, helping them to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. It’s inspiring to see so many people come together with a shared passion, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished through this event.”

Modesta Vžesniauskaitė and John Caudwell © Rob Richardson @ Inspired Content

During the evening, guests enjoyed a gourmet 3-course meal, accompanied by world-class entertainment including the Symphoniacs, the Baltic Ballet Theatre and Kiki. The Butterfly Ball Live Auction offered luxury Superyacht experiences and original one-of-a-kind art pieces.

Will Pepper, Head of Events at Caudwell Children, commented, “After working closely with the Caudwell Children Events Team, and the fabulous Monaco committee, alongside Modesta, it was amazing to see The Butterfly Ball Monaco come to life. The evening was unforgettable filled with philanthropy and opulence within the beautiful Hotel de Paris.”

