Francesca Rava Foundation raises €250,000 for Haiti hospital at memorable charity gala

The Foundation’s second charity gala in the Principality was a successful event.

The Francesca Rava Foundation – NPH Italia ETS, represented by its president Mariavittoria Rava, came through on its promise, bringing La Dolce Vita to the Principality last Thursday. The evening started out somewhat subdued, but well-known Italian songs soon warmed the atmosphere at the sumptuous Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris, reaching a crescendo when the auction closed and the funds raised were announced. A total of over €250,000 was raised to support the children of Haiti.

There’s no denying it, Italians know how to create a good atmosphere, and they know how to cook too. Two Michelin-starred chefs generously donated their talents for the occasion. Davide Oldani, who has two stars, and Chicco Cerea, with three, charmed guests with an apparently simple but delicious dish: plin (a sort of ravioli) carbonara. The chef from the Hôtel de Paris, Dominique Lory, also contributed to the culinary success of the evening.

Davide Oldani, Dominique Lory, Mariavittoria Rava and Chicco Cerea © Fondazione Francesca Rava

The 300 guests, including the new Italian Ambassador to Monaco Manuela Ruosi, Rear Admiral Massimiliano Nannini and Patrick Wetzel, Co-President of the Club Allemand International de Monaco, supported the Saint Damien paediatric hospital in Haiti through the gala event, to the tune of €250,000.

Guests in the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris © Fondazione Francesca Rava

The Foundation’s creator, Mariavittoria Rava, was delighted with the success of the event, and was keen to “thank the Italian Embassy in Monaco, the institutions, our wonderful young volunteers and all those who, through their support, are making a lasting difference to the lives of those who need it most.” She added that she had “organised this evening with determination and love, not only to guarantee concrete help for many children in great difficulty in Haiti, but also to pass on the values of social and environmental sustainability, which inspire each of our projects.”