From pain to hope: The Francesca Rava Foundation, a model of dedication to children

Mariavittoria Rava, founder of the Foundation, surrounded by young volunteers at the first charity gala in Monaco in 2023 @ Francesca Rava Foundation

The second gala dinner will bring together a host of key figures and will feature an auction in aid of Haiti.

For the second year running, the Fondation Francesca Rava – NPH Italia is returning to Monaco for a prestigious gala in the famous Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris. “La Dolce Vita”, the theme of the evening, inspired by Federico Fellini’s film, starts at 7pm on 19 September. All proceeds from the charity gala will go to support the care provided by the Foundation in Haiti, through the Saint-Damien children’s hospital, the only free hospital on the island, which treats over 80,000 children every year.

The Foundation has enlisted the help of a host of partners and volunteers for the big night, including CMB Monaco, KPMG and Banor, to create a truly magnificent event. Two Michelin-starred chefs, Chicco Cerea (3 stars) and Davide Oldani (2 stars), who has already worked with Dominique Lory, resident chef at the Hôtel de Paris, will be giving their time to provide the 300 guests’ tastebuds with a treat, and meet the Foundation’s goal to “bring the excellence of Italian gastronomy. “»

So it can raise a maximum of funds, the Foundation will be holding an auction, conducted by Artcurial. Among the exclusive prizes up for grabs are household items straight from Venice by Armani Casa, a VIP trip to Sicily, an hour’s tennis with Italian professional Matteo Berrettini, and many more.

A Foundation that works “with heart”

Mariavittoria Rava in Haiti © Francesca Rava Foundation

The story of the Francesca Rava Foundation began 24 years ago, after Francesca Rava’s tragic death in a car accident. Her sister, Mariavittoria Rava, was devastated, telling us that she “lost her faith and all her beliefs” at that time. She recounts how she was able to transform her sadness into strength after meeting the founder of the ‘Nos Petits Frères et Soeurs” (NPH) charity and reading his book.

“Touched by his story” and the many similarities between his life and her own, Mariavittoria decided to make a radical change, heading down a philanthropical path and investing the money she inherited from Francesca to create the Foundation that bears her sister’s name.

A Foundation that convinces through example

It was “through the hearts of other volunteers” that the Foundation came to the Principality last year with its first gala. Mariavittoria told us she was encouraged to come to the Principality by young Monegasques who had volunteered for the Foundation in South America.

The same goes for Ivan Artolli, the former director of the Hôtel de Paris, who discovered the Foundation’s work during a visit to Honduras and now actively supports its work in the Principality.

Today, Mariavittoria has every reason to be proud of having “trained doctors, engineers and architects” in their home countries, and therefore aiding their development. Her philosophy is based on “sustainable development and the empowerment of young people,” with a commitment to giving them everything possible.

Sadly, Prince Albert II is unable to attend the gala, but the Secretary of State, Yvette Lambin-Berti, will represent the Sovereign. Other VIPs in attendance will include Manuela Ruosi, the Italian Ambassador to Monaco, Jean d’Haussonville, the French Ambassador to Monaco and Admiral Enrico Credendino, representing the Italian Navy, which the Foundation is used to working with to help people in war-torn countries or victims of natural disasters.

Crossing Calvi-Monaco: Princess Charlene greets teams at event in aid of her Foundation

We can only hope that Mariavittoria’s wish for next year will come true: “My dream for the 25th anniversary of the Foundation would be to celebrate it with His Serene Highness.” It would be a crowning achievement for the Foundation and its founder, who says that “helping uderprivileged children is a mission that enriches those who give as much as those who receive. It fills you with joy, love and energy.”