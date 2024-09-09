Crossing Calvi-Monaco: Princess Charlene greets teams at event in aid of her Foundation

All the teams were welcomed to Monaco by a troupe of Polynesian singers and dancers, as well as the Princely Family.

On Friday 6 September 2024, “The Crossing: Calvi-Monaco” started off from the Quai d’Honneur in the port of Calvi, with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene in attendance.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

For 22 hours, five teams of four – 20 athletes in total – took it in turns to cover the 180 kilometres between Calvi and Monaco on water bikes.

On arrival at the Rose des Vents beach in Larvotto at around 9.30 am on Saturday, the Prince and Princess were also there to welcome the winning team, ‘Lionheart’, followed by ‘Rock to Rock’, ‘Serenity’, the Ferrari team and finally the U17 team

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

This second edition of “The Crossing: Calvi-Monaco” raised over €283,000 for the Princess Charlene Foundation. But it was also a good way to raise public awareness about the importance of swimming lessons, water safety and sports education. The Foundation congratulated all the participants: “Your incredible performance, despite challenging weather conditions, is a source of inspiration to us all. Thank you for your determination, courage, and team spirit—you have shown that nothing can stop those who believe in themselves. Congratulations!”

