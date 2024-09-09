900 Monegasques join Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene for U Cavagnëtu picnic

As every year, the picnic took place in the Parc Princesse Antoinette.

It’s officially back-to-school time as the summer draws to a close. To mark the occasion, Monaco Town Council organised the traditional Monegasque U Cavagnëtu picnic on Saturday 7 September 2024. It was an opportunity for a family outing for Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, along with their twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Advertising

The event, which is reserved for Monegasque citizens, began with a performance by the “La Palladienne” dancers, followed by an open-air mass, celebrated by Monsignor Dominique-Marie David. The U Cantin d’A Roca choir performed a number of traditional songs for the participants.

© Mairie de Monaco / Ed Wright Images

Under the olive trees, they were able to try out socca, barbecue, ice creams, Monegasque fougasse and other delicacies in addition to the “cavagnëtu” (picnic basket). Influenced by the twinning with Dolceacqua, cod fritters, a speciality of the Liguria region, were also cooked on the spot.

This year’s new features included a grand ball held on the sports field and a picnic basket-making workshop specially aimed at the children.

Dolceacqua, Lucciana and Ostend: Monaco’s twinned towns

The mood was set by the Jazz Quartet led by Lionel Vaudano, a teacher at the Rainier III Academy, and the U Cantin d’A Roca choir who paraded through the park.