Three million passengers on Emirates’ Nice-Dubai route

The world’s biggest international airline celebrated a historic milestone in festive style at Nice Côte d’Azur airport, symbolising a special relationship between the French Riviera and the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates has just broke the three-million-passenger barrier on the Nice-Dubai route it launched in 1994. To mark this milestone, the airline organised a special reception for its three-millionth passenger at Nice Côte d’Azur airport, presenting her with two return economy class tickets. The check-in desks were decorated with bouquets of flowers for the occasion, creating a festive atmosphere with a specially designed archway and a giant boarding pass.

Advertising

A daily A380 connecting the Côte d’Azur to the world

The airline currently serves Nice with a daily A380 flight split into three classes, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 seat-beds in Business Class and 427 seats in Economy Class. The route gives residents and visitors to the PACA region access to over 140 destinations via the Dubai hub, including popular destinations such as Mauritius, Thailand, Bali, Sydney and the Maldives.

A significant economic impact

In addition to passenger transport, Emirates contributes to the region’s foreign trade. Its freight division, Emirates SkyCargo, has carried over 26,000 tonnes of goods from Nice over the last six years, including perfume, flavour products and car parts.

Cédric Renard, Managing Director of Emirates in France, stressed how important the route is for the airline: “Nice and the surrounding region are a key gateway for us in France and within our global network.” Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, described the milestone as symbolic of the “close relationship” between the region and Dubai.