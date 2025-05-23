Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Charles Leclerc and other stars attend exciting drivers’ match

The Racing Stars Football Cup has become a must-attend event, one that draws public figures from all walks of life in support of essential causes © Alexis Perrin / Overtake Agency

With the Monaco Grand Prix just days away, the Stade Louis-II played host to a unique football match: the Racing Stars Football Cup, a charity event that upholds the tradition of the legendary drivers’ match, with a star line-up in support of two noble causes.

The event, which has taken over from the drivers’ match that was traditionally organised on the eve of the Grand Prix for over three decades, brought together a host of international stars on Wednesday 21 May, along with Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, Camille Gottlieb and Pauline Ducruet, who had come to cheer on the two teams.

Formula 1 was also well represented with Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver and Monaco native, along with other driving champions such as Mika Häkkinen, Carlos Sainz and Thierry Neuville, who formed the Nazionale Piloti team, captained by Pierre Gasly. The Barbagiuans, led by their president Louis Ducruet, were determined to defend Monaco’s colours.

With a large and enthusiastic crowd in the stands, the match lived up to expectations with a final score of 6-4 in favour of the Barbagiuans. Just rewards for the home team’s efforts, fuelled by the incredible atmosphere at the Stade Louis-II. The players from both sides put on a quality show, showing off their technical skills but also having fun in the spirit of friendly rivalry and fair play that is the hallmark of this unique event in the Principality.

Two charities centre stage

As well as being about sport and entertainment, the Racing Stars Football Cup 2025 had a charitable vocation. The evening’s proceeds will go towards two charities: firstly Be Safe Monaco, which is spearheading the fight against drink-driving, with a particular focus on raising awareness among the younger generation. The Jules Bianchi #17 charity, the second recipient of the funds, continues to support patients with brain injuries and their families, in memory of the late French racing driver.

Photo credits: Alexis Perrin / Overtake Agency