Mika Häkkinen, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Thierry Neuville, Matt Pokora… together in Monaco soon for major charity event

A few days before the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Racing Stars Football Cup, a unique football match, will pit elite sports figures and international stars against each other at the Stade Louis-II. All in support of two noble causes.

The pre-Grand Prix tradition, formerly known as the World Stars Football Match, is back in the Principality with a new name. Monaco’s Barbagiuans are organising the first edition of the “Racing Stars Football Cup”, a charity event that promises to get the Stade Louis-II buzzing on Wednesday 21 May from 3pm.

Under the patronage of Prince Albert II, the event will revive a tradition that is over three decades old, and is now led by Princess Stéphanie’s son, Louis Ducruet.

World Stars Football Match: Formula 1 drivers put on a show

An exceptional lineup from different worlds

Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar, Thierry Neuville… The Nazionale Piloti team will include some of the biggest names in motor sport, including F1, F2 and F3 champions, and will be up against regulars from the Barbagiuans such as Ludovic Giuly, Flavio Roma, Javier Chevanton and the midfield duo of Gaël Givet and Sébastien Squillaci.

But the 2025 edition is breaking new ground by including other renowned sportspeople, such as French MMA fighter Benoît ‘God of War’ Saint Denis, who will be wearing the prestigious Barbagiuans jersey for the first time.

“That’s what Barbagiuans are all about! I think it’s important to think outside the box and bring other top-level athletes into the team. It’s part of our development programme,” explains Louis Ducruet, the club’s president.

The box in question is not just about sport, with singer Matt Pokora, comedians Paul Mirabel and Ragnar Le Breton, and model Baptiste Giabiconi due to take part. “May 21 will be a great celebration for everyone, with well-known figures who are perfectly aligned with the values we cherish,” guarantees the Sovereign’s nephew.

Mika Häkkinen, renowned ambassador

Double F1 world champion (1998 and 1999), Mika Häkkinen will take on the role of ambassador for the first Racing Stars Football Cup. “I was very keen and honoured when Louis Ducruet and his team asked me to take on a role that is very close to my heart, especially as this year’s event will be supporting two great causes,” says the Finnish driver.

Winner of the Monaco Grand Prix in 1998 and a Monegasque resident, he is especially attached to the Principality: “I have great memories here, particularly of the year I won. Winning that race is definitely special for any driver who has had the privilege. It was a long time ago, but I’m still here and honoured to be working with the Princely Family to help make this first Racing Stars Football Cup a success.”

The Finnish champion is of course inviting fans to come along to the event: “Sport always brings together people from different backgrounds, on the pitch and in the stands… in a friendly and competitive spirit, like the event itself. It’s a real opportunity for fans to spend some time close to their idols.”

A match for good causes

True to their founding principles, the Barbagiuans of Monaco are supporting two charities at the 2025 edition.

Ten years after the tragic accident that claimed the life of racing driver Jules Bianchi, the charity that his father Philippe founded will be one of the recipients of the funds raised. “Since Jules passed away on 17 July 2015, his mum, my children and I decided to found a charity in his honour and carry out actions that are mostly aimed at supporting L’Archet hospital in Nice and more specifically the brain injury ward, where Jules spent eight months,” explains Mr Bianchi.

The Be Safe Monaco charity, founded by Princess Stéphanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving, is also being supported by the event. “The presence of celebrities, particularly from the world of motor sport, obviously showcases our cause to a wider audience. It’s an honour to be associated with such an event, and it confirms that the message conveyed by the charity is a valid one,” said the charity’s president.

Louis Ducruet believes these choices are a natural fit with the Barbagiuans’ values: “Supporting charitable values is in our genes, and my family is very involved. This has always been part of how the Barbagiuans work. Both charities are perfectly suited to the spirit of the Racing Stars Football Cup, with both having a direct but different connection to driving.”

Practical info:

When: Wednesday 21 May 2025

Where: 7 Av. des Castelans – Stade Louis-II – 98000 Monaco

Time: From 3 pm

Price: From €5, book online at the official ticket office

Cirque FC win Fight Aids Cup 2025: A day spent with Ribéry, Varane, Évra and many others