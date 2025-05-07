Princess Caroline honours maestro Arvo Pärt

With diplomatic and cultural elegance, the Princess of Hanover travelled in person to Estonia to present the Order of Cultural Merit to composer Arvo Pärt, an emblematic figure whose musical work continues to enchant concert halls around the world.

The meeting between the Princess of Hanover and the musical genius took place in an informal setting in Estonia. Appointed Commandeur de l’Ordre du Mérite Culturel de Monaco (Commander of Monaco’s Order of Cultural Merit) by Sovereign Order in November 2024, maestro Arvo Pärt received the prestigious distinction from Princess Caroline herself. The Princess’ visit highlights the importance that the Principality attaches to the great figures of the contemporary arts.

A composer with universal influence

At the age of 90, Arvo Pärt embodies the very essence of musical innovation combined with rare spiritual depth. Born in Estonia in 1935, the visionary revolutionised contemporary music with his signature ‘tintinnabuli’ style, a minimalist approach with extraordinary evocative power. His works transition between meditative silence and emotional intensity, and have transcended borders to engage a global audience.

A bridge between literature and music

A literary dimension was added to the event with a conference entitled “L’homme vertical” (“The vertical man”) by Javier Santiso on the work of Christian Bobin, winner of the Prix Littéraire de la Fondation Prince Pierre (Prince Pierre Foundation Literary Prize). Held at the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, the event created a fascinating dialogue between two artistic sensibilities who share the same spiritual quest.

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline team up to present Prince Pierre Foundation awards

A lasting cultural partnership

The rapprochement between Monaco and Estonia is a perfect illustration of the Prince Pierre Foundation’s purpose. It has been working for decades to recognise and celebrate artistic excellence without borders. The special bond between Arvo Pärt and the Foundation, of which he was a member from 2003 to 2011, is testament to an enduring cultural partnership in support of contemporary creation.