2025-2026 EuroLeague calendar: Roca Team start off strong at home

The roadmap for the 2025-2026 season has just been shared by A.S. Monaco Basket © Roca Team

AS Monaco Basket kicks off its European campaign on 1 October against Kaunas. The fixture list promises high-level matches throughout the season.

The EuroLeague announced the full programme for the 2025-2026 season on Thursday, and Monegasque fans can already take note of the important dates. The Roca Team kicks off its European campaign on Wednesday 1 October, at home to Kaunas. Sasa Obradovic’s team will have no time to rest, as two days later there is a second home match, this time against Dubai BC, a newcomer to the competition. The match will have a special flavour as Mam Jaiteh, a former Monaco star, now plays for the Emirates.

The calendar has several gala events in store for Monegasque basketball fans. All-French encounters include visits by Paris on 4 December and ASVEL on 8 April. Fans should also make a note of the home match against reigning European champions Fenerbahçe, scheduled for 12 December.

The regular season comes to a close on 17 April 2026 at home to Hapoel Tel Aviv, before Europe’s elite meet again for the Final Four from 22 to 24 May. The Roca Team will be hoping to be part of that select few after its fine run last season.

EuroLeague calendar

© Roca Team

The AS Monaco Basket fixture list is available on the club’s official website.