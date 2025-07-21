AS Monaco extends Mika Biereth’s contract until 2030

AS Monaco have confirmed the contract extension of Mika Biereth, with the 22-year-old striking star committing his future to the club until June 2030.

Since arriving from Sturm Graz last January, the Danish dynamite quickly settled in at Monaco, as he played an integral role in helping the Red & Whites secure Champions League qualification for a second successive campaign.

© AS Monaco

Hitting the ground running, his clinical finishing was on full display from the off, for he found the back of the net 13 times in just 16 Ligue 1 appearances. In doing so, he became the first winter signing in the 21st century to reach that goal tally in a single Ligue 1 season.

Reaching other key milestones along the way, he also became the fastest player since the 1947-48 term to reach 10 Ligue 1 goals, achieving the feat in just seven matches. Moreover, he was the first player since 1956 to score three consecutive hat-tricks on home soil too.

© AS Monaco

Already a Denmark international, the 187 cm powerhouse has certainly made a strong impression for his country as well on his way to earning his first senior national team call-up in March for the Nations League before opening his scoring account vs Lithuania in June.

With his future now sorted till 2030, Biereth is set to continue banging in the goals and contributing immensely on both sides of the ball for Adi Hütter’s exciting Monaco ahead of what looms as a thrilling 2025/2026 campaign.