AS Monaco to host Inter Milan in final pre-season test at Stade Louis II
AS Monaco will host the European vice-champions on August 8 for a prestigious friendly before the start of the Ligue 1 season.
Set to take on Inter Milan at 8:00 p.m. that evening in their final pre-season clash, this will be a vital hit-out just one week ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign, which begins with a home fixture against Le Havre on Saturday, August 16th.
The game will be a special occasion, as it will be a rematch of last term’s Champions League group stage defeat. At San Siro in January, Monaco were beaten 3-0 after quickly playing down a man following a red card. The opportunity to face the last Champions League finalists, who were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain, will allow Adi Hütter’s team to assess their level against a formidable opponent.
A promising rise in power
While preparing for the upcoming crusade, the team showed encouraging signs during their English training camp, which resulted in a resounding 5-0 victory over Coventry City and a draw vs Nottingham Forest. The team’s performance against the Championship team (the second division of English football) was particularly impressive, with an attacking display orchestrated by Maghnes Akliouche, who scored a sumptuous hat-trick.
The Austrian coach was satisfied with the collective progress: “I am really happy with the end of this week, we managed to transfer our training work to the field.”
Meet at the Stade Louis II
Monaco fans will be able to discover the latest tactical adjustments before the official opening of the 2025/2026 campaign. “General Public” season ticket holders will receive free admission to this match, while supplies last.
The preparation schedule will continue with a clash against Arminia Bielefeld, two matches with Torino FC and a trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax, before this final dress rehearsal vs Milan.
The professional group’s pre-season program:
Friday, July 11: AS Monaco 1-0 Cercle Bruges
Wednesday, July 16: Coventry City FC 0-5 AS Monaco – St George’s Park
Saturday, July 19: Nottingham Forest 0-0 AS Monaco – SMH Group Stadium
Saturday, July 26: Arminia Bielefeld – AS Monaco – SchücoArena – 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30: AS Monaco – Torino FC – Performance Center (behind closed doors) – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 31: Torino FC – AS Monaco – Performance Center (behind closed doors) – 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 3: Ajax Amsterdam – AS Monaco – Johan Cruyff ArenA – 2:00 p.m.
Friday, August 8: AS Monaco – Inter Milan – Stade Louis II – 8:00 p.m.