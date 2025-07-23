AS Monaco to host Inter Milan in final pre-season test at Stade Louis II

AS Monaco will host the European vice-champions on August 8 for a prestigious friendly before the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Set to take on Inter Milan at 8:00 p.m. that evening in their final pre-season clash, this will be a vital hit-out just one week ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign, which begins with a home fixture against Le Havre on Saturday, August 16th.

The game will be a special occasion, as it will be a rematch of last term’s Champions League group stage defeat. At San Siro in January, Monaco were beaten 3-0 after quickly playing down a man following a red card. The opportunity to face the last Champions League finalists, who were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain, will allow Adi Hütter’s team to assess their level against a formidable opponent.

A promising rise in power

While preparing for the upcoming crusade, the team showed encouraging signs during their English training camp, which resulted in a resounding 5-0 victory over Coventry City and a draw vs Nottingham Forest. The team’s performance against the Championship team (the second division of English football) was particularly impressive, with an attacking display orchestrated by Maghnes Akliouche, who scored a sumptuous hat-trick.

The Austrian coach was satisfied with the collective progress: “I am really happy with the end of this week, we managed to transfer our training work to the field.” AS Monaco’s pre-season gathers momentum in English camp

Meet at the Stade Louis II

Monaco fans will be able to discover the latest tactical adjustments before the official opening of the 2025/2026 campaign. “General Public” season ticket holders will receive free admission to this match, while supplies last.

The preparation schedule will continue with a clash against Arminia Bielefeld, two matches with Torino FC and a trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax, before this final dress rehearsal vs Milan.

The professional group’s pre-season program:

Friday, July 11: AS Monaco 1-0 Cercle Bruges

Wednesday, July 16: Coventry City FC 0-5 AS Monaco – St George’s Park

Saturday, July 19: Nottingham Forest 0-0 AS Monaco – SMH Group Stadium

Saturday, July 26: Arminia Bielefeld – AS Monaco – SchücoArena – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30: AS Monaco – Torino FC – Performance Center (behind closed doors) – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 31: Torino FC – AS Monaco – Performance Center (behind closed doors) – 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 3: Ajax Amsterdam – AS Monaco – Johan Cruyff ArenA – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 8: AS Monaco – Inter Milan – Stade Louis II – 8:00 p.m.