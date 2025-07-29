Rallye Monte-Carlo 2026: ACM announces new itinerary including Circuit

Monaco’s Automobile Club has announced the itinerary for the 94th Monte-Carlo Rally, which takes place from 22 to 25 January and includes several significant new features.

For the third year running, Gap will serve as the base for the opening round of the 2026 World Rally Championship. Having already hosted the event between 2014 and 2021, Gap will be where the traditional 4.80-kilometre shakedown takes place on Wednesday 21 January at 2.01 pm. The official start will be the following day, on the Quai Albert 1er in Monaco. Crews will start off with three special stages in the Alpes-Maritimes and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence departments: Toudon/Saint-Antonin (22.90km), Esclangon/Seyne-les-Alpes (23.48km) and Vaumeilh/Claret (15.20km).

A demanding course

MONTE-CARLO CAR RALLY

The second day is the longest stage, timed over 129.38 kilometres. Competitors will tackle a loop of three stages, twice: Laborel/Chauvac-Laux-Montaux (17.84km), Saint-Nazaire-le-Désert/La Motte-Chalancon (29km) and La Bâtie-des-Fonts/Aspremont (17.85km). These legendary roads, known for their technical pitfalls and unpredictable weather conditions, will be a decisive test for the world title contenders.

The Saturday will see the long-awaited return of rally cars to the Monaco Circuit. A 2.82-kilometre super-special stage, scheduled for 5.45 pm, will use the lower part of the Monaco race track. This is a first since the 2008 event, won by Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in a Citroën C4. A new La Bréole/Bellaffaire stage via the Col des Garcinets (30.10 km) will also take place that day. The longest special stage of the rally will be contested twice.

The Sunday brings the competition to a close with two repeated and timed stages over 71.62 kilometres: Col de Braus/La Cabanette (12.48 km) and La Bollène-Vésubie/Moulinet (23.33 km). The latter will serve as the Power Stage on the second run.

Charles Leclerc takes third in Belgium GP

© Automobile Club de Monaco

Prince Albert II rewards 2024 Monte-Carlo E-Rally winners

In all, 17 special stages and 340 kilometres of time trials await the crews. The prize giving ceremony in Port Hercule from 5 pm will wrap up the 94th edition.