Prince Albert II rewards 2024 Monte-Carlo E-Rally winners

The Monegasque Sovereign feted the winners of the 8th Monte-Carlo E-Rally, Eneko Conde and Lukas Sergnese, who excelled on the Alpes-Maritimes roads. Despite the rain, the event once again showcased the best advances in electric vehicles.

Spaniards Eneko Conde and Lukas Sergnese, in their Kia EV6 GT, once again stood on top of the podium. The winners of the previous edition added a second star to their collection, becoming the first to achieve the double since the rally’s launch in 2016. Their consistent performance throughout the three days of competition was hailed as a model of excellence.

On Saturday morning, the Monte-Carlo E-Rally competitors were honoured with a visit from Prince Albert II and Minister of State Didier Guillaume. © Automobile Club de Monaco

Behind Conde and Sergnese, the other participants also performed impressively. Olivier Campana and Nicolas Milanesio skilfully handled a BMW i4 in the colours of the Yacht Club de Monaco, finishing second. They were closely followed by the Belgian duo Michel Decremer and Jennifer Hugo, who competed in a VW ID3. The podium showcased a wide range of performances and the talent of drivers from many different backgrounds.

Olivier Campana and Nicolas Milanesio with the Sovereign.

The Prince’s niece Camille Gottlieb and her friend Margaux Grundstein, representing their Be Safe charity were proud to win the Enliten FIA Energy Performance Bridgestone trophy with their Volvo C40, an award for the best performance index.

© Automobile Club de Monaco

After the competition, the drivers, co-drivers and organisers met for a coffee with Prince Albert II, in an informal gathering. A cocktail reception at the Prince’s Collection Museum celebrated not only the victory, but also the team spirit and friendship between the participants.

The following day, Saturday, all the participants gathered for the prize-giving ceremony at the Hôtel de Paris.

© Automobile Club de Monaco

Difficult conditions

The rally was affected by the weather conditions. With an orange alert issued by the Alpes-Maritimes Préfet, the race organisers decided to cancel the last four special stages, putting safety first. The decision meant the participants didn’t get a final act, but the Automobile Club de Monaco quickly published the standings and confirmed the winners.

Electric car advances

The 8th Monte-Carlo E-Rally will be remembered for its shorter format, but also and above all for the impressive demonstrations by the electric vehicles. The competitors covered between 250 and 300 km a day without re-charging, demonstrating the significant progress in terms of range and technology. The rally also attracted large crowwds, with spectators gathering in the surrounding towns and villages to admire the 40 models representing 18 manufacturers from around the world.

Positive momentum for the electric vehicle market

The event’s success is part of a wider context, as the French market for electric vehicles continues to grow, showing an increase of 6% since the start of the year. This trend reflects an unprecedented diversity of choice in Europe, with a wide range of models, from American pioneers to Asian and European giants.

The 8th E-Rally Monte-Carlo was not just about racing, it also raised the profile of electric vehicles on the international stage. Another step towards a more sustainable and innovative future on the roads.

© ACM / Perez Alonso

