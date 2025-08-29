AS Monaco: 2025/2026 Champions League opponents confirmed

Following the draw for the 2025/2026 Champions League, which took place on Thursday evening at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco in the presence of General Director Thiago Scuro, Technical Director Carlos Aviña and coach Adi Hütter, AS Monaco now know the identity of their opponents.

The draw

Having qualified directly for the league phase of Europe’s premier club competition for the second consecutive year, it’s been confirmed Monaco will face Manchester City, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray at home. And will take on Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Bodø Glimt and Pafos away.

© AS Monaco

Scuro’s reaction

In what will be the 11th Champions League campaign in the club’s history, it was fascinating to hear Scuro’s thoughts on this compelling set of fixtures that await Monaco.

“It’s already a pleasure to have the opportunity to be present at the draw for this prestigious competition for the second season in a row. It’s therefore a special and very important moment for AS Monaco. Secondly, it’s an exciting draw, especially at the Stade Louis-II, where we will have the chance to welcome some great teams. We won’t be playing any teams we faced last season, so that makes it even more exciting,” he explained.

© AS Monaco

“We will also be exploring new countries, new leagues and new experiences. We hope to repeat the work of last season, both on and off the pitch, by bringing the Champions League back to Monaco and providing a rewarding experience for visiting fans and our supporters. Last season was a bit frustrating with a play-off exit against Benfica. The first step is to get through this league phase. We’ll see what happens after that, but the goal is to go further than last season.”