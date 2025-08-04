Pierre Casiraghi savours historic triumph at Admiral’s Cup prize-giving ceremony

The emotion was palpable in Cherbourg at the ceremony celebrating Monaco’s first victory in this legendary competition.

Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison etched their names in the history of Monegasque sailing in Cherbourg. The prize-giving ceremony for the Admiral’s Cup 2025 was a veritable pinnacle for the Yacht Club de Monaco, celebrating an achievement that resonates far beyond the sailing community.

© Yacht Club de Monaco

Visibly emotional, the YCM vice-president received the trophy alongside his team-mate, the CEO of Richard Mille. The ceremony marked the culmination of a methodical campaign that began on 19 July and was crowned by the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race.

Twenty years after the last edition, the Admiral’s Cup was reborn in Monegasque colours. It is a strong symbol for Monaco, to have taken part for the first time and claim a resounding victory over the seasoned teams of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

The evening in Cherbourg will go down in the annals of the YCM as the moment when Monegasque excellence prevailed on international waters, opening a new chapter for sailing in the Principality.