Pierre Casiraghi and Monaco Yacht Club win Admiral’s Cup 2025

The Yacht Club de Monaco vice-president and Peter Harrison gave Monaco its first victory in the legendary competition, which has been relaunched after a twenty-year gap.

After arriving in Cherbourg on Tuesday evening, Pierre Casiraghi is still struggling to come to terms with the scale of the achievement. In partnership with Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille, Princess Caroline’s son has just given the Yacht Club de Monaco its first victory in the Admiral’s Cup. The two Monegasque helmsmen have led a methodical campaign since 19 July, competing in the Channel Race and a number of inshore races in the runup to the legendary Rolex Fastnet Race. Their collective strategy, based on the complementarity of Jolt 6 and Jolt 3, paid off against the experienced crews from the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

Jolt 3,MON 52 © Lloyd Images

“I’m not a professional helmsman, and this is the most exhausting regatta I’ve ever done,” said Pierre Casiraghi at the finish, according to Monaco Matin. His modesty is in contrast to the technical performance over ten days of intensive competition. The Y.C.M. vice-president was able to transcend his status as a keen amateur to compete with the world’s best sailors.

The victory takes on a special dimension with the rebirth of the Admiral’s Cup. Created in 1957, the event had disappeared from the international calendar before being relaunched this year under the impetus of the Royal Ocean Racing Club. The timing was perfect for the Monaco crew, whose first participation was a historic triumph.

The Rolex Fastnet 2025 © Lloyd Images

© Yacht Club de Monaco

“Bravo! What a success!” , “Congratulations to both teams, a very proud day for the Yacht Club de Monaco. It has been great fun watching the racing!” – just a couple of the many messages posted on the Yacht Club de Monaco’s social media accounts. The sailing world unanimously hailed the historic achievement.